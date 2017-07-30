BEAUMONT - A Beaumont man was hit by an SUV and killed on College Street in Beaumont late Saturday night.

Police say the 34-year-old man was walking across the 6900 block of College in poor lighting when he was hit by a GMC Acadia.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Traffic Investigators with the Beaumont Police Department continue to work on the case.

Neither the driver's identity nor that of the victim have been released at this time.

