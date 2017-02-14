Beaumont man gets more than 11 years in federal prison for heroin distribution

BEAUMONT - A Beaumont man was sentenced to federal prison Tuesday after pleading guilty to heroin distribution.

From the U.S. Attorney's Office...

BEAUMONT, Texas - A 34-year-old Beaumont, Texas man has been sentenced to federal prison for federal violations in the Eastern District of Texas, announced Acting U.S. Attorney Brit Featherston today.

Billy Ray Joseph, Jr., pleaded guilty on Oct. 13, 2016, to conspiracy to distribute and possession with intent to distribute heroin and was sentenced to 135 months in federal prison today by U.S. District Judge Marcia A. Crone.

According to information presented in court, on Mar. 28, 2016, acting on leads from investigators in Houston, agents and investigators conducted surveillance of an address in Beaumont, Texas on McLean Street where they observed Joseph exit the residence with a Styrofoam cup in his hand and get in a vehicle. Joseph was then detained by officers after committing multiple traffic violations. Investigators searched the residence, which was Joseph’s home at the time, and recovered a firearm, crack cocaine, and plastic wrapping for a kilogram of narcotics that contained heroin residue. Detectives also found drug paraphernalia and ecstasy. Joseph was indicted by a federal grand jury on Apr. 6, 2016.

This case was investigated by the Drug Enforcement Administration, the Beaumont Police Department, and Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office and prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Lesley Woods.

