Beaumont man gets 20 years in stabbing of estranged wife, mother-in-law

BEAUMONT - A Beaumont man has been found guilty and sentenced to prison for stabbing his estranged wife and his mother-in-law.

From the Jefferson County District Attorney's Office...

Criminal District Attorney Bob Wortham announced today that Jeremy Pierre Spencer, 38, was found guilty by a jury of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon.

The jury assessed Spencer’s punishment at twenty (20) years in the Institutional Division of the Texas Department of Criminal Justice, and Spencer was formally sentenced by Judge Raquel West.

On April 2, 2015, an officer from the Beaumont Police Department was flagged down at Baptist Hospital by two stabbing victims.

The two victims, Spencer’s estranged wife and mother-in-law, identified him as the suspect and told officers the location of the assault.

Officers located a bloody and gruesome crime scene on Waverly Street.

Officers also discovered that Spencer had stolen his wife’s vehicle subsequent to the assault.

Officers located the vehicle and Spencer the next day.

Spencer was found hiding in an abandoned apartment.

There were multiple prior incidents of family violence between Spencer and his estranged wife.

The case was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Kenneth Florence.

Spencer’s twenty (20) year sentence was the maximum sentence allowed under the law.

Spencer must serve 10 years before being eligible for parole because a deadly weapon was involved.

