Beaumont man dies after being stabbed early Saturday morning

BEAUMONT - The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office has identified the Beaumont man stabbed to death over the weekend.

Jason Alan Anderson, 28, died after being treated at Baptist Hospital where he was dropped off at the ambulance bay of the emergency room just after 12:30 a.m. Saturday according to a release from the sheriff's office.

Beaumont Police were initially notified after Anderson was dropped off at the Beaumont hospital but discovered that he had been stabbed in China and notified the sheriff's office the release said.

Detectives with the sheriff's office and the Beaumont Police Department located the scene of the stabbing in the 400 block of Ave C in China the release said.

No arrests have been made as detectives continue to investigate what led to Anderson's death.

To report information related to the case call the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office at 409-835-8411.

