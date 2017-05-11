Beaumont man complains city dragged their feet with tearing down abandoned home

BEAUMONT - An old home on the 300 block of 8th street was demolished by city crews before it was about to collapse on the home next door.

The structure was scheduled to be demolished next week but when the assistant property manager noticed it was about to fall into the home next door they decided to take tear it down earlier.

However, the assistant property manager said he wished the city demolished the house earlier.

"The termites got a hold of it and nobody ever fixed it up." Said Eddie Trosclair.

For two years Trosclair said he’s watched the house slowly rot away. City crews arrived to the house on 8th street this morning to fix the problem.

"Nobody ever fixed it up and all the beams were rotted up under it and stuff and it started leaning and went through the storms," said Trosclair.



Trosclair helps manage the Broadway Oaks Apartments which used to rent out the home on 8th street before it was destroyed. He explains his landlord did not bother fixing it up because it would cost too much money.

"There was no way you could pick it up, level it and inside build and rebuild the whole thing," said Trosclair.





He said his landlord made an agreement with the city to tear down the house two and a half years ago.



"It was slow, yeah seemed like they could have stepped it up some," said Trosclair.



12news reached out to councilman Mike Getz, he said the city code enforcement takes requests to tear down houses but explains its takes a while because there are several houses on the list.



He explains it costs the city up to $3,000 dollars to tear down houses in the area. Getz said residents should tear down their own homes if they are unhappy with the city's time frame. Trosclair said he’s happy the home is no longer a problem for him and his landlord.

"It’s going to look nicer after its gone these guys over here will be able to park," said.

If you would like to learn more about the city code you can go to the city website.







