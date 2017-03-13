Beaumont man charged with stealing prescription drugs from Henderson Middle School

HARDIN COUNTY - A Beaumont man has been arrested after Sheriff’s Deputies say he stole drugs from the nurse’s office at Henderson Middle School in Sour Lake.

According to a news release from the office of Hardin County Sheriff Mark Davis, the drugs were taken during a burglary on Friday. Deputies say the burglar broke into the nurse’s office before sunrise and took prescription medications. The burglary was discovered when employees arrived. They said evidence at the scene led them to Cameron Zane Chesnutt, 18, of Beaumont.

Chesnutt was arrested Saturday. His bond was set at $15,000 by Hardin County Justice of the Peace #6 Jacqueline Werner.

The news release says investigative assistance was provided by the Hardin County Constable’s Office Precinct #4, the Sour Lake Police Department and the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

