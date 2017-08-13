Beaumont man charged with murder in Brace drive shooting

BEAUMONT - One person is dead and another is in custody following a shooting at the 5000 block of Brace drive Sunday morning.

Police responded to the residence at 7:29a.m. Sunday morning.

Everett Maurice Mitchell Jr, a 32-year-old Beaumont man was found dead at the scene. He was found on the driveway at the residence.

(Everett Maurice Mitchell)



Deremick Jamaal Hunter, a 33-year-old Beaumont man has been arrested for the murder of Mitchell. He was questioned earlier in the day because he was a person of interest.

Hunter had fled the scene after the shooting, in a 1999 Gold Delta 88. He was driving Eastbound in the 8700 block of Lawrence drive at a high rate of speed when he ran off the road and into a ditch. He struck a parked black Ford F250 and fled the scene on foot.

One of Hunter’s family members brought him to the station to speak to police several hours after the crash.

Hunter has been transported to the Jefferson County Correctional Facility.

