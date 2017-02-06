Beaumont man arrested for stealing guns from Academy

George Cleveland Photo/Beaumont PD

BEAUMONT - A Beaumont man was caught with a bag of guns after attempting to burglarize a local sporting goods store Sunday night.

George Cleveland, 23, was arrested after Beaumont Police officers responded to a burglar alarm at Academy Sports & Outdoors Sunday night just before 11 p.m. according to a release from the Beaumont Police Department.

The first officers to arrive at the store heard a loud noise from inside and when additional officers arrived a perimeter was set up around the building the release said.

Before officers could enter the building Cleveland walked out of the south door carrying a bag with several guns stolen from the store according to police.

Cleveland was arrested for burglary of a building and transported to the Jefferson County Correctional Center..

(© 2017 KBMT)