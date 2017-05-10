Beaumont man arrested for Evading and Possession of Crack Cocaine

Beaumont Police Department (Photo: KBMT)

BEAUMONT - Beaumont Police attempted to conduct a traffic stop at 3:00 Wednesday morning in the area of Harrison and Forrest Street.

25-year-old Jacoby Dejei Griffin of Beaumont accelerated and fled from police.

Griffin evaded Police before crashing his vehicle into a building in the 800 block of Gulf Street. Griffin then fled from the vehicle on foot.

Patrol units responded quickly to the area and established a perimeter. K-9 Gus and his handler arrived to assist at the scene. K-9 Gus and his handler successfully located Griffin and found him hiding under a parked vehicle in the 1000 block of Hazel.

Griffin was found to be in possession of crack cocaine. Griffin was arrested and booked into the Jefferson County Jail for Evading Detention in a motor vehicle and Possession of a Controlled Substance.

This was K-9 Gus’ 7th successful Felony Apprehension so far this year.

