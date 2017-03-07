Beaumont man arrested for deadly conduct, child endangerment after firing shots in, around his home

Matthew Gilbert, 29 Photo/Beaumont PD

BEAUMONT - A Beaumont man was arrested early Tuesday morning after firing 'numerous' shots in a northwest Beaumont neighborhood.

Neighbors reported to 12News that they heard as many as 30 shots in the area.

Matthew Gilbert, 29, of Beaumont, was arrested on charges of deadly conduct, endangering a child, discharging a firearm in a municipality, and unlawfully carrying a weapon according to a release from the Beaumont police Department.

Police responded to reports of multiple shots being fired at about 12:20 a.m. Tuesday in the 5600 block of Forest Glade the release said.

Officers discovered that Gilbert had fired "numerous" shots in the area as well as inside the home where two people were present, at least one of whom was a child according to the release.

Gilbert was taken to the Jefferson County Jail where he is awaiting arraignment according to jailers.

