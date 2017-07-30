Beaumont man, 34, struck and killed on College Street

A 34-year-old Beaumont man was walking in an area police say has poor lighting as he was struck and killed by a passing SUV late Saturday.

Beaumont Police Officer Carol Riley said the accident happened about 15 minutes before midnight. The victim, whose name has not been released, was already dead as officers arrived.

Officer Riley said witnesses said the white GMC Acadia was going east in the 6900 block of College Street when it hit the man. This is not far from the Beaumont Municipal Complex.

No other information has been released. The accident remains under investigation.

