Beaumont lawyer shares passion behind homeless ministry

BEAUMONT - The Southeast Texas Coalition for the Homeless estimates there's close to 500 homeless people in the Golden Triangle.

A Beaumont lawyer gives up his free time over the weekend to minister to the homeless community.

The grill is fired up by 6 a.m. every Saturday and Sunday. Freshly made sausage egg and cheese biscuits are wrapped up with a lot of love and an extra helping of prayer.

"Sometimes all someone needs is to know that someone cares," said Mike Dodson.

The Beaumont man has been ministering to the homeless for well over a year and doesn't plan on slowing down.

"There's something incredible happening life-wise in the lives of a lot of people," said Dodson. "Maybe we save just a little part of the world a little step at a time."

He said he's dedicated to showing love to "the least of these" because he knows it's all an offering to his creator.

"Yes we feed them but we also communicate, interact and they appreciate the human interaction," said Dodson.

Volunteers help Dodson pack up the biscuits, water and sometimes hygiene products before driving up and down the streets of Beaumont distributing the items.

"There's a little bit of cilantro, onion, jalapeno and so they know a lot of love goes into [the meal] and Mother Theresa once said not all of us can do great things but we can do small things with a great love."

Leroy Bennett is one of the homeless individuals who has benefitted from the actions of the ministry. He says it's been a blessing.

"Very few people care about us," said Bennett. "We're the forgotten. He didn't forget us."

Dodson says some will try to take advantage of his kindness but he's determined to keep blessing others and encouraging them to find new meaning in their lives.

The effort is called Matityahu Homeless Ministry. To find out more about how the group is impacting the area or to schedule a time to volunteer, send an email to: MDodson@StrongPipkin.com

Dodsen sends out an email recap each weekend.

