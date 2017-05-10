Gus, a Beaumont Police Department K-9, has proven once again that a good nose and four paws are better than two feet and a hiding spot.

Around 3 a.m. Wednesday officers tried to stop a White Dodge Charger in the area of Harrison and Forrest. The driver, later identified as Jacoby Dejei Griffin, 25, of Beaumont, refused to stop. A police spokesperson said Griffin crashed into a building in the 800 block of Gulf Street, the fled on foot.

K-9 Gus and his handler tracked Griffin to his hiding spot underneath a car parked in the 1000 block of Hazel. Officers say Griffin had crack cocaine on him when he was arrested.

Griffin has been charged with evading detention in a motor vehicle and possession of a controlled substance.

This was K-9 Gus' 7th successful Felony Apprehension so far this year.

© 2017 KBMT-TV