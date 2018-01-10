Beaumont ISD substitute teacher not working while district investigates claim he choked student

BEAUMONT - A Beaumont substitute teacher will not be working for the district while the district investigates an allegation against him.

The substitute has been removed from the district's on-call system pending an investigation of the incident according to district spokesperson Nakisha Miles.

Seddrick Adams says his 8-year-old son, Jackayden, was mistreated by his teacher so badly that he didn't want to go back to school.

Adams says his son was in class at Dr. Mae E. Jones- Clark Elementary last Friday when the teacher taunted him about not getting cookies that the rest of the class received.

When his son talked back to the teacher, that's when the teacher choked Jackayden according to Adams.

