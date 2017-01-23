Beaumont ISD receives first clean audit since 2012

BEAUMONT - Beaumont ISD is excited. Recently the school district received its first clean audit since 2012. The district’s Chief Financial Officer Cheryl Hernandez says this is a big step for the district.

“It is a big deal, said Hernandez. “I mean for a school district to get a clean audit, it tells us that we are doing the right things and we are following policies and procedures.”

Receiving this clean audit means the district will be able to get lower interest rates on bonds the school has already sold. For Beaumont tax payers, this saves you a lot of money.

“We did this in September, and we saved tax payers over $31 million, over the life of those bonds,” said Hernandez.

For Hernandez, her work is far from over.

“We're still working, said Hernandez. “We still have a lot of things to do. Even getting this clean opinion, we had some findings in the audit, there were 11 findings, which those are things that show a concern with the auditors and we want eliminate those in the future and hopefully have no findings the next audit period.”

A goal they are getting closer and closer to achieving.

