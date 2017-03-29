Beaumont homes ordered to cleanup by city leaders

BEAUMONT - Pile after pile of stuff was seen in front of a home in the 24-hundred block of San Jacinto in Beaumont.

The homeowner, who refused to go on camera, was working on his car on Wednesday. One of his neighbors told 12News she has been wanting him to cleanup for almost four years now.

“He bringing a lot of junk onto the property and everything and not throwing everything away. Just keep bringing, bringing, and bringing!” said Margaret Richardson.

The 77-year-old has lived in the San Jacinto neighborhood for about five decades and has never seen anything like this.

“He just kept pilling stuff onto cars and trucks, so I called the city and asked them to come check it out.” Said Richardson.

Last week, Beaumont city leaders issued an ordinance for three property owners to clean the excessive mess outside their homes.

The other two properties are located on W. Lucas and Van Buren Street.

Christopher Boone, the Director of Planning and Community Development, tells 12News the owners have ten days to clean up the mess or they can face civil action.

“The civil action would mean instead of municipal court, we might go to the district court and ask for a judge to also offer an order to clean the property up.” Said Boone.

Boone said these “problem properties” have been an issue for the city for years. One home has been fined multiple times since 2001.

“This is a little different because it’s not simply a matter of a fine being assessed at the end of the day, you may pay your fine, but what this order allows us to do is actually clean up the property.” Boone said.

Boone explained properties that maintain excessive litter can lead to health hazards such as mosquito illnesses and attract rodents.

