Beaumont homeowner escapes fire that heavily damaged south-end house

Fire rips through home on Cartwright in Beaumont (Photo: Beaumont Fire-Rescue)

BEAUMONT - A Beaumont homeowner escaped without injury from a late-night fire that ripped through his home on the city’s south end.

Shortly before 11 p.m. firefighters rushed to the home in the 1000 block of Cartwright. A Beaumont Fire-Rescue spokesperson said the house was heavily involved with fire when crews arrived.

The person who lives at the house told firefighters he was awaken by the fire and immediately went outside.

The home received heavy fire damage. An investigator determined the fire was caused by a clothes dryer.

