Beaumont group awards home to Army Veteran

BEAUMONT - A wounded warrior veteran is surprised with a brand new home here in Southeast Texas.

The "Re/Max One" group of Beaumont is making a difference for an army veteran who once risked his life to detonate bombs.

“There are no words, it's still very hard to believe that it's very real,” says Phillip Blackmon, Army Veteran.

“It’s very humbling at the same time,” he explains.

A celebration full of emotion for both Phillip and Tammy Blackmon, they will be brand new members of the community of Beaumont.

They are the recipients of a brand new home, a gift too large to wrap.

“We find out what they want to do as an occupation in the community,” says Charlie Foxworth, with Re/Max.

“We don't know if we're going to build, or fix a home,” says Foxworth.

It’s a good deed well earned by Blackmon after saving many lives while serving in the army.

“Our job was to get rid of the bombs that would kill and injure our troops overseas,” Blackmon says.

“I don't even know the words to use for it, It hits you in the heart,” his wife Tammy says.

Two strangers welcomed to Beaumont, a community helping them make this place their brand new home.

“It's remarkable to know that people are coming together for two strangers they don’t even know,” says Blackmon,



If you're interested in volunteering or helping out, you can call Re/Max one at (409) 860-3200

The family is expected to move into their new home by Christmas 2017.

