BEAUMONT - Beaumont police are searching for a man who held a clerk at gunpoint as he robbed a game room on the south end.

Officer Carol Riley said the robbery happened around 9 a.m. at the Goliad Game Room located in the 2900 block of Goliad. The robber knocked on the door of the game room. When the victim cracked the door open to speak to him, he pulled a gun as the victim tried to close the door. The man was able to wedge his way inside where he forced the victim to hand over somewhere between $1,200 and $2,000. Witnesses gave officers a description of a possible suspect vehicle.

No arrests have been made as of 1 p.m. Monday.

A news release issued by the Beaumont Police Department describes the suspect as, “a black male, possibly 5’06 to 5’08” 160 lbs early 30’s, small goatee on the chin, light to medium complexion wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, gray sweatpants and carrying a black semi-auto hand gun.”

No injuries were reported.

Southeast Texas has seen an increase in game room robberies. According to 12News file stories, K.C.’s game room in Port Arthur was robbed on Christmas Day, the Magic Touch Game Room on Washington in Beaumont was robbed on Dec. 13.

