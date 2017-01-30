KBMT
Beaumont firefighters battling fully involved structure fire in North Beaumont

KBMT 1:47 PM. CST January 30, 2017

BEUAMONT - City of Beaumont firefighters are fighting a fully involved structure fire in the 8200 block of Old Voth Road.

The fire was reported at about 1:25 p.m.

