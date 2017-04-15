Beaumont family remembers son killed in hit & run crash on college street

BEAUMONT - For the first time after the fatal hit and run crash that took the life of 40-year-old Jamie Ray Petree, his parents are speaking out.

The body of Petree was found in a ditch on the westbound side of College Street in Beaumont last month.

The family is completely devastated, and they tell 12News that all they hope is for the person responsible to speak up.

The only thing left for the Petree family is memories and pictures, a reminder of the life of 40-year-old Jamie Ray Petree.

“The past weeks have been unbearable,” say his father Ray Petree.

“We keep thinking about him and miss him terribly,” he explains.

A college graduate from Lamar University, a brother and a son, his life tragically cut short in a mysterious and deadly hit and run crash.

“He was left out there and his body was not found until the next morning, 8 hours or later,” says Ray.

Their son left to die, the Petree’s are horrified the driver just took off.

“Our message is to the public, there are more pedestrians outdoors,” says Debbi Petree, Jamie’s mother.

“We don’t want any family to go through what we went through and get a knock from detectives,” she explains.

A tragic loss for the family, and a reminder to others on the importance of safety behind the steering wheel.

“This is about the love for our son,” Debbie says.



“We don't want him to just die on the side of the road and be forgotten,” she explains.

The Beaumont Police Department is asking to please call Crime Stoppers if you have any information on the incident at 409-833-TIPS





© 2017 KBMT-TV