Beaumont driver charged with aggravated assault for pointing rifle at other motorists

BEAUMONT - A Beaumont man has been charged with aggravated assault after allegedly pointing a rifle at drivers from his vehicle.

Travon Lamont Sherman, 24, of Beaumont, was arrested on Friday and transported to the Jefferson County Correctional Facility on charges of aggravated assault according to a release from the Beaumont Police Department.

Beaumont Police received several reports of a man point a rifle at other motorists while he was driving westbound in the 6500 block of College Street according to the release.

One of the callers was able to provide a license plate number to police and officers were able to locate the vehicle at house in the 7600 block of Forest Park Drive the release said.

Officers could see a rifle in the front seat but were unable to contact anyone inside the home the release said.

Detectives obtained a search warrant for the vehicle and an arrest warrant was obtained for Sherman.

