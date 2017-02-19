Beaumont couple run for same seat in BISD Board of Trustees

BEAUMONT - The Ozane's enjoying a break from their usual busy schedule on Sunday. Daniel is a general contractor and La'Toyya is a business owner and runs the "Saving Our Generation" program that helps motivate kids.

Now the two have something else in common, they are running for a seat in BISD's Board of Trustees.

"I have the desire to go on the board because we have a passion for the kids and the district." said Ozane.

The parents of five girls, say they've always been involved in the school district and now with a seat opening for district two, Daniel decided to apply first.

"I want to see more things done and provide and bring new ideas to the board. Some fresh ideas!" Ozane said.

However, his application could be in jeopardy due to a drug conviction back in the early 90s, which is why his wife decided to step in.

"We're not running against each other. Once he gets this cleared and I believe that he will, then I'm going to take my name off the ballot." La'Toyya said.

The two said whether or not Daniel's application goes through, they want to continue helping children and are hoping the Ozane name becomes a part of the BISD school board

"We both have the same agendas for the school district and same ideas." Ozane said.

BISD school board election takes place May 6th.

