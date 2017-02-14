Beaumont City Council votes down low-income housing by Kelly High School

BEAUMONT - Beaumont city council voted down a low-income housing complex for seniors that would have been built next to Kelly High School.

At the meeting they discussed whether they wanted to use tax credits to support the “Retreat at Wendelin Drive” complex by Kelly High School or the “Dowlen Cottages.”

The ITEX group was the developer of the “Retreat at Wendeling Drive” project and entered a contract with the owner of Games People Play to get 40 acres of land on College Street. Our news partners at the Beaumont Enterprise said the owner, Jeff Williams is selling his land because his business is struggling.

At the meeting, council members explained that several of their constituents from Kelly High School complained about the project’s location next to the high school.

“The fact is that I got more emails against the ITEX proposal than I’ve got anything that I’ve dealt with since I’ve been on council,” said council member Claude Guidroz. “That doesn’t mean at a different time it might not be good.”

At the meeting, Kelly High School representatives said they would be “bad neighbors” because the complex would be right next to the school’s stadium. They also expressed their worry about an increase in traffic in that area.

Council member Mike Getz told the Kelly High School representatives that they should not be surprised if other developers show interest in the land in the future.

“There is nothing to prevent the William Family from selling this to another developer and they won't have to come to city council and that may not be as compatible as what is being proposed now,” said Getz.

The city council ended up voting to use tax credits to support a “Old Dowlen Cottages” for low income seniors.

Council member W. L. Pate Jr. said he is glad citizens came to the meeting and gave back feedback.

“The decisions we make are what is best for citizens and we appreciate the input we got from all sides,” Pate. The Dowlen Cottages construction will begin this fall.

(© 2017 KBMT)