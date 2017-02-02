Beaumont city council to discuss low-income retirement complex project near driving range

BEAUMONT - One golfer says that while he likes to see community development he hopes that his favorite place to play remains the same.

Brent Richard has lived in Nederland almost all his life but loves to play at the Games People Play driving range.

"I've been golfing since I was about 13 years old on and off," Richard said.

He says this driving range is the best in Southeast Texas.

"I like to come out and practice every now and then especially on lunch break I work right here in Beaumont so I like getting the opportunity real quick for 30 minutes to hit a few balls and shank them around a bit," Richard said.

As early as next year, he could be driving into a construction area.

The driving range property totals around forty acres. According to the driving range owners, the 14 to 16 acres of trees between the range and Monsignor Kelly Catholic High School into a low-income retirement community.

Jeff Williams has operated the range for 33 years. He hopes that if the new property owners decide to shorten the range, it won’t affect his business.

"We plan to continue operating business just like we always have and until we know something more definitive," Williams said.

He thinks the steady number of customers will help keep the range open.

"We've been the number one driving range for a long time and we don't see that changing," Williams said.

The property management group Itex is proposing the project.

Beaumont City Council will continue discussions on the project next week. Principal

Roger Bemis, principal at Monsignor Kelly Catholic High School says he is not sure how the project will affect their operations.



