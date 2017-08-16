Beaumont church offers drive-thru prayer following violence

BEAUMONT - A simple trip down Crow Road becoming a quick moment of prayer for drivers on Wednesday.

Pastor Keith Herrin said this is the second time Impact Church has held a “drive-thru prayer” service and timing couldn’t be any better.

“We just felt like the community needs some prayer and it was an opportunity and of course with everything that’s going on in our country right now.” Said Pastor Keith Herrin.

The prayer service comes days after violent protests in Charlottesville that resulted in deaths.

In Beaumont, violence has been the talk of the town following several deadly shootings.

“People can drive on through and we will pray with them. Whatever their concern is, whatever their issue is, we want to help them out.”

Even those who were not driving cars, received a prayer.

Jenita Green showed up with her family after seeing the signs outside Impact Church.

“I needed prayer for something that we been praying for a long, long time.” She said.

Impact Church will be hosting another drive-thru prayer service on Thursday night from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

They are located on 4450 Crow Road.

