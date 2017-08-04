Beaumont church leaders buying back guns at five Beaumont locations Friday evening

BEAUMONT - Several Beaumont churches have combined efforts to hold the city's first ever gun buy-back program.

Local church leaders, including Pastor Randy Feldschau of Cathedral Church and Senior Pastor John Adolph of Antioch Missionary Baptist Church, have teamed up to kick off the gun buy-back program.

Organizers say the program is aimed to end senseless violence within the community.

They hope to collect as many illegal firearms as possible, and to get those guns off the streets, and in the hands of local police.

Organizers stress that the buy-back is strictly on a "no-questions asked" basis and that no names will be collected during the buy-back.

Police will then return any guns that were reported as stolen to their owners, determine if any were involved in a crime and then destroy the rest.

Gift cards for $100, $200 or $300, depending on the type of gun, will be given to each person that turns in a firearm.

Rife -- $100

Handgun - $200

Assault style weapon - $300

Each gun must be a rim fire or center fire .22 caliber or larger weapon and be in working condition.

No BB, pellet, air-soft or other air guns will be bought back.

Guns will be accepted at five locations from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday , August 4, 2017.

John P. Davis Community Center on East Lucas Drive

Pride of Beaumont Masonic Lodge Number 291 on South 5th street

Cathedral Church on Eastex Freeway

Rogers Park Community Center on Dowlen Road

Tram Road Flea Market - 7120 Tram Road

© 2017 KBMT-TV