Beaumont businesses blooming with warm weather

BEAUMONT - It’s beginning to feel like spring, early! At Beaumont Greenery, its hard to miss colorful display of flowers in full bloom.

"During spring, Bougainvillea’s hanging baskets and Azaleas are blooming right now." said Jinny Seagada.

Robbie Shipper says the warm weather motivated her to plant some Bluebonnets. "I love all of the Azaleas blooming. Everything is blooming and it’s just so pretty!" she said.

The first day of March was a record-tying warm day in Southeast Texas. Even though its not officially spring yet, people have started to stock up on their gardening supplies.

"People are buying dirt and getting their plants and beds ready. I had a customer who did a landscape job on Saturday because the weather was nice and favorable." said Seagada.

Over at Station Car Wash on College St, cars keep rolling in keeping the staff busy. "Roughly throughout the week, a day we get 200 to 250 cars!" said Jesus Sanabria.

Spring officially starts Monday, March 20th.

