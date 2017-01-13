Beaumont attorney indicted, accused of falsifying court records

BEAUMONT - A Beaumont attorney has been indicted on charges that he created false court documents.

From the Jefferson County District Attorney's Office...

The Jefferson County Grand Jury has indicted Beaumont attorney Kenneth Leigh Parker, Jr. for Tampering with a Governmental Record.

Parker is accused of creating false court documents relating to a legal matter involving one of his clients, a Dr. Saheed Ally.

Parker, in a written statement, admits to creating false documents and scanning the signatures of Beaumont Judges Kent Walston and Milton Sheffield onto the documents.

The falsified court documents misrepresented the outcome of the legal matter.

Parker claimed full responsibility regarding the creation of the documents, denying that either Dr. Ally or his wife knew of the falsity.

When Dr. Ally’s wife attempted to file the court documents with the court clerk on October 3, 2016, it was discovered that the documents were not genuine.

Law enforcement was notified, an investigation was conducted, and Parker has been indicted.

Tampering with a Governmental Record is a state jail felony offense with a maximum penalty of 2 years confinement in a state jail, and up to 10,000 fine.

Parker was taken into custody today.

