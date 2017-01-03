Beaumont Applebee's location shuts its doors permanently

BEAUMONT - Beaumont has lost another national chain restaurant following the closure of the Applebee's at Parkdale Mall.

The windows of the restaurant on Dowlen Road on the south side of the mall's parking lot are covered with paper and a sign in the window announces that the location is closed permanently after eight years.

The restaurant appears to have been close sometime over the holiday weekend.

Southeast Texans began mentioning the restaurant's closure on Facebook Monday.

The Applebee's at Central Mall in Port Arthur also closed its doors abruptly in 2013.

