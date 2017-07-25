Beaumont and Port Arthur ranks among least educated cities in United States

A stack of books in a classroom. (Photo: Getty Images)

BEAUMON - A WalletHub study finds that the Beaumont and Port Arthur area falls at 141 among 150 major U.S. cities regarding education.

Researchers compiled data on where the most educated Americans are putting their degrees to work.

WalletHub ranked Beaumont at 141 based on a score that was calculated from nine different categories that measured educational attainment, the quality of education and the attainment gap.

Educational attainment awarded 20 points for four categories including the share of adults 25 years or older with a high school diploma, at least some college experience, a bachelor's degree and adults with a graduate or professional degree.

The quality of public school systems, the average quality of universities, enrolled students in the top 231 universities, the racial education gap and the gender education gap.

You can find more details on the study here.

