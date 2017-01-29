Basset hound taken from abusive home happy with new owners

BEAUMONT - A basset hound named Earl had been rescued weeks ago from a home in Orange. According to a YouCaring page set up for Earl's surgery expenses, Earl was attacked by another dog.

His injuries forced veterinarians to amputate his front leg. Since the operation, Earl has recovered well and is now living with a Beaumont couple.

The woman who rescued him wants to help the couple with his medical expenses and has set up an online fundraiser.

Earl's surgery had totaled $1,200. You can help Earl and his new family by donating here.

