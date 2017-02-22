Barrier-breaking student reflects on her time spent at Little Cypress Mauriceville

BEAUMONT - The halls of Little Cypress Mauriceville Middle School hold a lot of memories for Petoria Bell. Despite the challenges of being the first black student who integrated fifth grade, she never let that stop her from enjoying school.

"I never really honestly gave it much thought, to be honest with you I never saw myself as different. They saw me as different," Bell said.

Bell believes that experience pushed her to excel. Some milestones included being the first black student in National Junior Honor Society, the first black honey bear dancer and first elected black cheerleader in high school.

She says those moments built life-long bonds with the friends she still has even decades later.

"They were all sweet. Some of the best years of my life were spent at Little Cypress," Bell said.

Those years also taught her a valuable lesson.

"I instill in my own son, you know, don't be prejudiced against someone just because they're a different skin color or they're from a different country than you are or whatever. Just embrace the person for who they truly are," Bell said.

Bell moved to Thomas Jefferson High School in Port Arthur for her senior year of high school in 1986. She asked for an LCM class ring.

