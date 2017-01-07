Baby injured after fire takes over home in Orange

ORANGE - A family from Orange is grateful to be alive after a fire took over their home injuring a 1-year-old baby.



The fire started a little after 1 AM Saturday morning.

“I hurried up and grabbed the baby, got quickly out the house and I called my mom and my dad, so they can get out of the house as well,” says Karen Williams, mother of the child.

“That’s the scariest thing you can have with kids,” the grandmother Ella Williams explains.



With temperatures around 30 degrees, neighbor Donna Compton opened her doors to the family.



“I just did what anybody would do, and I'm going to help them out as much as I can,” Compton explained.



Help is something the family will need more, now that they're left without a home, but they're offering their own experience as a lesson for others.



“I tell parents, don't go to sleep with a heater on, and don’t go to sleep with fire on, go get under covers,” Ella explains.



If you’re interested in helping the family, here is a link to their GoFundMe page. CLICK HERE

