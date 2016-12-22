Baby in jeopardy after pregnant Beaumont woman is robbed at gunpoint

BEAUMONT - Back in April, we spoke to Patricia Ponce after she was robbed at La Salsita’s Mexican Restaurant at gunpoint, less than a year later, she is robbed again by 3 individuals.

This well-known restaurant is just a little over a mile away from Lamar University, and the waitress, who is 5 weeks pregnant tells 12News that this robbery might lead to her losing her baby.

The sound of the door bells is what scares Patricia, she's been working at the restaurant for almost 2 years, and for the second time this year, she's been robbed at gunpoint.

“All I heard was the sound of the bell, I was going to call the guys in the back,” she says.

“When I came to the front I saw the 3 men with their faces covered wearing hoodies, that's when I saw him pull out the gun,” she explains.

Patricia is now in distress, after the incident she's had complications in her pregnancy.

“Doctors told me that if it continues, I have a big probability of losing my baby,” she says.

Losing a child is something she does not wish upon any parent.

The Beaumont Police Department responded to the aggravated robbery a little after 2:00 AM last Thursday, that's when they found Patricia who currently has diabetes, with intense high blood sugar level.

She was then transported to the hospital.

“It was tough because the robbers came for what they wanted. They were decided to shoot,” she says.

Now, 3 individuals are on the loose with stolen money and Patricia is left hopeful to be able to see her baby.

Beaumont police say that if you have any information on any of the suspects responsible for this incident, make sure you call Crime Stoppers at 409-833-TIPS (8477)

