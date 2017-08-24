Babies at a children's hospital in Corpus Christi being moved ahead of Hurricane Harvey

CORPUS CHRISTI - A children's hospital in a South Texas coastal city is airlifting critically ill, mostly premature infants to a North Texas children's hospital as Hurricane Harvey closes in on the coast.

The Driscoll Children's Hospital in Corpus Christi was flying at least 10 babies from its neonatal intensive care unit to Cook Children's Hospital in Fort Worth. A Cook spokeswoman said all of the babies were expected to arrive by early Friday.

Cook transport director Debbie Boudreaux said Driscoll was moving the infants inland for fear that power outages might disable their ventilators.

