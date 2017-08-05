Austyn Halter passes away from battling leukemia

MEMPHIS, TN - Family members of 4-year-old Austin Halter are mourning her loss after her long battle with leukemia.

Austyn passed away at St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in Memphis, TN Friday night. She is the daughter of Sarah and Josh Halter from Port Neches.

Austyn was diagnosed with a rare form of leukemia called Acute megakaryoblastic in 2015. She underwent 6 rounds of intense chemotherapy at Texas Children's Hospital in Houston.

She was flown to Memphis in May of 2016 for treatment at St. Jude Children's Research and later received a stem cell transplant from her mother, Sarah.

That summer, Austyn entered remission but then relapsed six months later. A hashtag was created in her honor called #AustynStrong.

The Southeast Texas community held several benefits and fundraisers in her honor.

