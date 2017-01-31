Austin's first "guntry club" opens Feb. 1.

The Range at Austin (Photo: The Range at Austin)

AUSTIN - Austin's first "Guntry Club" is opening Wednesday.

The Range at Austin is a 52,000-square-foot facility that offers the largest firearm and firearm-related accessory retail selection in the state. It’s equipped with an on-site gunsmith, including plush furniture for lounging and flat screen TVs.

The Range welcomes walk-in guests for $30 an hour, from the beginner to the professional.

“The thing we try to focus on is that we have something for everybody,” said Director of Training Jeff Gonzales.

The club also offers special memberships who have access to VIP locker rooms, a full bar, cigar room, conference rooms, as well as private parking, entrances and lanes. Memberships have monthly fees starting at $52, including an initiation fee.

The Range has state-of-art technology throughout, a special ventilation system is installed within each shooting room, every 45 seconds fresh air is pumped through to help remove harmful lead particles from the area.

“Austin is now home to the most dynamic precision shooting and entertainment facility in the country,” said Grant Shaw, President of The Range at Austin.

The idea is to help give the old sport a new spin.

"Having the opportunity to engage with the public outside the firing line,” Gonzales said.

With a top-tier facility, top-tier training is a must. Gonzales, a former Navy SEAL, said his team provides basic and advanced gun safety lessons for shooters in classroom style or one-on-one.

The club is able to offer certification for concealed handgun permits as well.

The Range is located south of downtown Austin, near 8503 South Interstate 35 Frontage Road, near William Cannon Drive.

