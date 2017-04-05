Austin man pays off outstanding traffic tickets for disabled woman

AUSTIN - A random act of kindness inside an Austin courtroom shocked not only the judge but other workers at the Austin Municipal Court on Monday.

The Austin man, who only wants to be known as Bruce, told KVUE'S Jenni Lee by phone that he was touched by 57-year-old, Carlotta Davis' discussion with Judge Alfred Jenkins.

Bruce was waiting to see Judge Jenkins to discuss a traffic ticket when he overheard Davis tell Jenkins she couldn't afford to pay the $790 on her disability. She suffers from a variety of health issues, including kidney disease and Type 2 Diabetes. She said the latter led to her legal blindness.

Bruce paid for her tickets in full.

When Davis discovered what Bruce had done, she was overjoyed.

"I was kind of like, whoa! Oh my God! And I says, 'oh thank you, Jesus! And I just started praising the Lord," Davis said.

Workers at the courthouse couldn't help but notice Davis' excitement, like Austin police officer, Johnny Washington.

"And she started hugging everybody and she was going through the lobby," said Washington.

He said everyone is still talking about what happened inside courtroom one.

Davis said others with tickets were envious.

"She said uh, I wish I had a friend like that to pay my ticket. And I said he's not my friend. I don't know him. I don't know nothing about this white man. I said he just wanted to pay my ticket. And she said she still wished he paid her ticket too. And then I walked back over here to him. And I was so excited. I had grabbed him and kissed him. Before I know it and he just started crying... tears were welling down his face," Davis explained.

Judge Alfred Jenkins has presided over courtroom one's bench since 2004. And out of the thousands of cases he has heard, he has never seen generosity to this extent, even inspiring him.

"It makes me want to be a better person," said Jenkins, "To see this person do a selfless act like this is something that is rare."

Davis is beyond grateful.

"People just don't do that nowadays... people don't seem to care and cold hearted - but there was someone that did. There was someone that said I'd do it," said Davis.

Bruce declined our request for an interview because he wants the good deed to speak for itself and doesn't want attention for it. He did say he hopes this inspires others to pay it forward too.

© 2017 KVUE-TV