Attorney robbed, kidnapped from his Orange County home, forced to withdraw cash from bank

ORANGE COUNTY - Deputies are looking for the two suspects who kidnapped and robbed an Orange County attorney Monday morning.

Two men entered the home of Jim Bearden, 43, in the Dishon Plantation subdivision just outside of Bridge City through an unlocked door, tied him up. demanded money and ransacked the home his wife told 12News.

The two suspects then drove Bearden in his Chevrolet Suburban to a Mid-County bank and forced him to withdraw a "sum of money" according to t a release from the Orange County Sheriff's Office.

Home of Attorney Jim Bearden Jr.

Deputies are looking for a maroon or burgundy colored SUV, possibly a Chevrolet S10 Blazer, that surveillance video showed in the area and they believe may have been involved the release said.

Bearden, who was released without injury, then called police.

Port Arthur Police responded to the 3200 block of Memorial and then notified the Orange County Sheriff's Office that Bearden had told them of the crime according to the release.

Orange County deputies and detectives responded to Bearden's location in Jefferson County and to his Dalton Drive home in Orange County the release said.

"We are so thankful they didn't hurt him. Make sure to lock your doors," Bearden's wife told 12News.

Deputies and detectives are continuing to follow leads and gather evidence in the case according to the release.

Anyone with any information regarding this crime is urged to contact the Orange County Sheriff’s Office at 883-2612 or Crime Stoppers by calling 409-833-TIPS or visiting 833tips.com.

