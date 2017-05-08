Attorney in Orange County kidnapped and forced to withdraw cash from ATM

ORANGE COUNTY - Multiple sources have confirmed to 12News that an attorney from Orange County was taken from his home this morning and brought to a bank in Port Arthur where he was forced to withdraw cash.

Bearden's home is in the Dishon Plantation just outside of the Bridge City city limits.

The Attorney, Jim Sharon Bearden, Jr. has a law practice in Orange County.

Few details have been released as of 4 p.m. 12News spoke with Orange County Sheriff’s Office Captain Cliff Hargrave by phone. He said all he could confirm was that the incident started in Orange County and ended in Port Arthur. Detectives are still on the scene according to Hargrave.

Bearden is safe. It is unclear if he suffered any injuries.

