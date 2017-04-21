KBMT
Attorney files order barring transfer, athletics ban of beach brawl suspect by WO-S High School

Scott Eslinger, KBMT 1:02 PM. CDT April 21, 2017

ORANGE - The attorney for a West Orange-Stark High School student accused in the spring break beating of an Orangefield man has filed a temporary restraining order against the high school.

The order filed on Morris Joseph, Jr.'s behalf on Thursday in Judge Courtney Arkeen's 128th District Court seeks to keep the school from preventing Joseph's participation in UIL activities or transferring him to an alternative  campus according to his attorney Samuel L. Milledge II.

Joseph, 18, is accused of felony aggravated assault along with three other Orange men in the spring break beating of Noah Frillou, 18, on Crystal Beach.

On Wednesday  the school prevented Jospeh from participating in a UIL area track meet and told him they were transferring him to an alternative campus Milledge told 12News.

"The DA has not even accepted the charges yet in Galveston, this is putting the cart before the horse," Milledge told 12News.

Milledge noted that this is the final month of Joseph's senior year and said he thinks the suspects are being targeted because their "celebrity" status makes them easy targets.

"We don't even know if this case is going to go before a grand jury. For the school to take it upon themselves to make the determination of guilt on Mr. Joseph's behalf under the Texas education code is harsh, it is unfair, I think it is irresponsible and it's doing a disservice to the students," Milledge told 12News.


The order will prevent the school from taking any action for 14 days until a hearing on April 26 when Milledge will seek a preliminary injunction to extend the order and give Joseph time to finish out the year he said.

"There are a lot of accusations going around, but they are hearsay.  When this is said and done, there will be a lot of people who will want to apologize to him," Milledge said of his client.

Several witnesses told Galveston County deputies that Jospeh, Rufus Joseph, Deionte Thompson and Daletredricc Wolfford, all of Orange, were involved in the beating of Frillou according to probable cause affidavits. 

All four men turned themselves in to authorities nearly a month after the brawl and have been released on $20,000

