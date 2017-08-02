ATM Thieves hit two Beaumont businesses

A wall of the gas station at Petro Stopping Centers located at the corner of Walden and Interstate 10. An ATM was stolen from the business. (Photo: D. Chillow)

Employees of two Beaumont stores are cleaning up the mess left behind after ATM thieves struck early Wednesday morning.

The owners of the Shamrock Food Spot at the corner of 11th Street and Gladys told 12News the crooks hit around 4 a.m. They were in what appeared to be a blue truck. They smashed through the front of the store and tried to get the ATM. They were not able to get the machine out of the store.

A short while a Ford F-350 smashed through the front of the gas station at the Petro Stopping Centers located at the corner of Walden and Interstate 10. The crooks were able to get the ATM from the business.

While officers were at the Petro Stopping Centers, they learned that a Ford F-350 was stolen from the nearby Super 8 motel.

Police as of 8 a.m. have not said if they believe the theft at the Petro is connected to the attempted theft at the Shamrock station.

From the Beaumont Police Department...

Wednesday, August 2nd, 2017 at approximately 4:38 a.m., three black males and a white male drove a stolen JCSO blue Ford F350, through the front of the Food Stop located at 1320 11th street.

Witnesses at Spanish Villa (2755 Louisiana) called in shortly after the alarm saying that the actor vehicle was at the back of the apartment complex and the possible actors ran into an apartment.

Officers made burglary and auto theft recovery reports. Burglary and Auto theft detectives responded and are investigating the incident.

Wednesday, August 02, 2017 @ approximately 6:18 a.m., officers were dispatched Petro, 5405 Walden Rd, in reference to a similar incident where suspects used a stolen black and gold two- tone, 2006 Ford F-350 4×4 crew cab dually to back up and ram the south side glass in one of the buildings near the fueling area.

Suspect #1 and #2 attempted to take the ATM. Witnesses advised they appeared to be deterred by something and fled in the dually.

There was also two other suspects( #3 and #4) that appeared to be involved, and they left in a white car, possibly a Ford Taurus, or a Chevy.

Dispatch received a call from Super 8 motel in reference to a stolen black/gold F-350 dually. The F-350 used in the Attempted Theft and Criminal Mischief was determined to be the one that was reported stolen from Super 8 motel.

The vehicle was later recovered in Terrell Park.

Suspect from Petro incident are described as four black males,

Suspect # 1- dark complected, around 5’11” tall, thin build, gray cover on head, black bandanna, black shirt, black pants and orange gloves

Suspect # 2- was wearing gray clothing wrapped around his head and neck area, a white muscle shirt, black pants and wearing gray gloves

Suspect #3- was wearing a red hoodie, and black pants

Suspect #4 – unknown clothing description

Detectives are investigating both incidents and collecting video from numerous locations.

If you have information about this or any crime, contact Southeast Texas Crime Stoppers at 409-833-TIPS or use our APP, P3 Tips.

© 2017 KBMT-TV