Astros Caravan to come to SETX

The Houston Astros celebrate defeating the Los Angeles Dodgers 5-1 in game seven to win the 2017 World Series at Dodger Stadium on November 1, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo: Tim Bradbury/Getty Images, 2017 Getty Images)

BEAUMONT - The Houston Astros Caravan will be in Beaumont ahead of the season and you can hang out with history makers.



From 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Academy Sports and Outdoors will host an Autograph Signing. Passes will be distributed 2 hours before the event and there is a one autograph pass per person limit, and each person must be present to receive their pass. Players will be signing the provided commemorative World Series Champion autograph card.

After the signing there will be a Caravan Jam at Rogers Park from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. where fans will have the opportunity to enjoy live music, inflatables, food trucks, face painters, caricaturists, and more. Astros players will make a 30 minute appearance at the 2-hour Caravan Jam and will participate in a Q&A and take on some of the fans in attendance in some fun interactive games.

