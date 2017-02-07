Assault victim speaks out following brutal beating at motel; BPD looking for suspect

BPD looking for this man who goes by the name "Kevin" in connection to aggravated assault case.

BEAUMONT - A 24-year-old woman is speaking out about the horrifying night of January 8th. The victim, who does not want to be identified for safety reasons, says she was assaulted by a man she met on Snap Chat.

12News first reported the story last month.

It happened inside Motel 6 off I-10 in Beaumont. The mother of three suffered multiple broken bones to the face and a broken jaw.

The victim says the man she met online goes by the name "Kevin" and now Beaumont police are looking for him.

"I want him to go to jail for it. I want justice to be served." said the victim.

The mother of three also told 12News she drove herself to the hospital the night of the incident.

"I thought he was going to kill me but he didn't. Thank God." she said.

The woman wants the man in connection to the case to be put behind bars. She also wants to make sure others are aware of the dangers of meeting strangers online.

"Go to a place where people are around. Don't do what I did and get a motel room because that was not smart on my end." said the victim.

Anyone who may recognize the man in the picture is asked to call crime stoppers at 833 tips.

(© 2017 KBMT)