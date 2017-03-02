Arson suspected in Thursday morning rail tie fire near downtown Beaumont

BEAUMONT - Officials believe that a Thursday morning railroad tie fire near downtown Beaumont was intentionally set.

The fire department had to call in 18 additional firefighters to fight the fire, which was near Avenue C and Crockett Streets near downtown, according to Captain Brad Penisson of the Beaumont Fire Department.

Investigators have a person of interest and believes the same person is responsible for several other recent fires Penisson said.

The fire department has responded to five rail tie fires in the last six months Penisson told 12News.

If you have any information about who may have started the fire Penisson asks that you call Beaumont Crime Stoppers at 409-833-TIPS (8477)

Almost 1100 Entergy customers have lost power near the fire after a power pole was burned according to Entergy.

(© 2017 KBMT)