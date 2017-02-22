Arson charges pending following fire at Beaumont apartment complex

BEAUMONT - A 46-year-old woman is facing arson charges following an apartment fire in Beaumont Wednesday evening.

Fire crews were called to the Cardinal Oaks Apartment complex in the 1200 block of Saxe Street around 6:45 p.m..

When firefighters arrived on scene, they found two apartment units on fire, which had spread to the attic area.

Those living in the building were able to get out safely and crews were able to get the flames under control.

Two apartment units were damaged by the flames and at least seven others have smoke and water damage.

One firefighter was injured during the incident, after falling through a second story balcony but was treated at the scene.

The suspect's name has not yet been released.

