Arrests made in Jefferson County burglaries

Three people are charged in a rash of burglaries at residences in the north part of Jefferson County.

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office says, during the latter part of July, numerous residents came home to find that their houses had been broken into and various items including jewelry, money and firearms were stolen.

In one of the burglaries a debit card was stolen and used at a convenience store in Beaumont. Surveillance video from that location was shown on Crime Stoppers. Tips from callers lead to the identification of one suspect.

36-year-old Jan Chizer and 28-year-old Brandy Trahan, both of Lumberton and 35 year old Troy Vincent of Beaumont are charged in connection with the case.

Trahan and Vincent were arrested at a motel in Orange. During that arrest, detectives recovered jewelry and a video camera that had been stolen in the burglaries.

The investigations are ongoing and recovery of additional stolen property is anticipated.

All three suspects were booked into the Jefferson County Correctional Facility, on the following charges:

Trahan – Debit Card Abuse, Bond $50,000.00 Class A Theft, Bond $1,000.00

Chizer – Debit Card Abuse Bond $50,000.00

Vincent – Parole Violation Warrant, Evading Detention in a Motor Vehicle, Class A Theft NO BOND Pending charges-Theft of Firearm-State Jail Felony

