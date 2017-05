ORANGE - Orange police arrested a man they say broke into a bank building late Saturday night.

Officers responded to a motion alarm at the Chase bank on 16th street around 11:30 p.m.

Investigators say Albert Harper, 42 was seen fleeing from the scene through a broken window.

He was placed under arrest for burglary of a building and booked into the Orange County Jail.

