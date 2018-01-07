Arrest made in fatal shooting at Port Arthur Inn

PORT ARTHUR - Port Arthur Police have made an arrest in the shooting death of an unidentified male, Sunday. Police said that a black male died after he was shot at the Port Arthur Inn off 3800 drive on Sunday afternoon.

32-year-old Jeremy Bell has been arrested for Manslaughter in connection with the murder and is currently in the Jefferson County Jail.

Police say that the male, approximately 30-years-old, was shot in the chest at close range.

Police said Bell shot the victim with a .410 handgun inside a room at the Port Arthur Inn.

Investigators believe the two knew each other, but are unsure what led up to the shooting.



The victims name will not be released until next of kin is notified

Police say they are still investigating.

